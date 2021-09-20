The Hartlepool United player Dave Challinor 'needs more from'

There has been plenty of chopping and changing by Dave Challinor up front with top scorer Tyler Burey facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a grade three hamstring injury at Tranmere Rovers earlier this month.

But with injury comes opportunity for other members of the squad. As a result, Fela Olomola has started two of the last three matches in Burey’s absence.

The 24-year-old has been lively from the bench and scored a penalty after coming on in Pools’ Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United last month.

Olufela Olomola scores a penalty for Hartlepool United at Carlisle United in the Papa John's Trophy (photo: Frank Reid).

But Saturday’s goalless draw at Oldham Athletic saw the striker handed a start only to be brought off for new signing Jordan Cook before the hour mark.

Olomola then had an exchange of words with Challinor following his substitution. Afterwards, the Pools boss assessed the striker’s contributions and explained the change.

“We just need more from him,” Challinor admitted. “When he’s come on from the bench, he’s made an impact.

“What you don’t want to become as a footballer is an impact sub but when he’s started games he’s not affected games as much as he should and that’s where he’s at.

"He expects more of himself but for us it’s making sure he does enough and sometimes it is tough when you’re starting when players are fresh but it’s about doing the right things and going into areas where you’re going to cause teams problems but I need more from him.”

