Graeme Lee is set for a number of talks with his players with several of the Pools squad heading out of contract this summer.
As recently revealed by The Mail, one of those players out of contract is star striker Luke Molyneux who has yet to agree terms on extending his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.
But Molyneux is not the only Pools player out of contract this summer with Lee facing the prospect of a number of his squad being out of contract at the end of the season.
Lee is keen to get deals done before the end of the campaign in order to build for next season.
1. Ben Killip
Killip has cemented his spot as Pools' No.1 this season. The 26-year-old has made 110 appearances since his move to the Suit Direct Stadium in 2019 (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Photo: Will Matthews
2. Nicholas Bilokapic
Bilokapic will return to Huddersfield Town at the end of his loan spell. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Reagan Ogle
The defender signed a one-year deal last summer arriving following his release from Accrington Stanley. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)
Photo: Will Matthews
4. Neill Byrne
Byrne made the move from Halifax Town in the summer and has established himself as a regular for Pools this season. The Irishman celebrated his first goal for the club in the recent win over Newport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)
Photo: Mark Fletcher