2. Reghan Tumilty

Tumilty came in as one of Hartley’s first signings in the summer and expressed his desire to test himself in the Football League. The full-back was expected to provide competition for Jamie Sterry but owing to Sterry’s injury plagued campaign, Tumilty has been a regular for Hartlepool this season whether it be at right-back or left-back - the Scotsman having also been thrown in at centre-back during games. Hartley may target the 25-year-old given his challenging start to life at Hartlepool but Tumilty’s desire to compete in the EFL may see him want to stick around a little longer. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher