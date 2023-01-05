Paul Hartley has returned to management little over three months on from his Hartlepool United sacking after rejoining Cove Rangers.
Hartley was axed by Hartlepool in September following a 2-0 defeat at Sutton United to leave the club 23rd in the League Two table and without a win in the opening nine games of the season.
Despite a summer of huge turnover which involved 16 players coming through the door at the Suit Direct Stadium - as well as former Sunderland forward Chris Maguire who was unable to feature for the club due to contractual issues - Hartley’s tenure turned out to be one to forget for supporters.
And with Hartlepool manager Keith Curle now looking to reshape his squad in the January transfer window, with the club anticipating a number of ins and outs, could some of those outgoings be tempted to reunite with their former boss at Cove Rangers?
Here, at The Mail, we consider a number of players who Hartley may consider.
1. Kyle Letheren
Hartley brought in Letheren as an addition to the coaching staff as well as a back-up option to No.1 Ben Killip. Letheren was unused as a player for Hartley during his time but did appear to strike up a chord with the goalkeeping duo of Killip and Patrick Boyes as well as boosting the coaching ranks. Hartley has returned to Cove Rangers with assistant Gordon Young but could he be tempted to bring in Letheren again? (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
2. Reghan Tumilty
Tumilty came in as one of Hartley’s first signings in the summer and expressed his desire to test himself in the Football League. The full-back was expected to provide competition for Jamie Sterry but owing to Sterry’s injury plagued campaign, Tumilty has been a regular for Hartlepool this season whether it be at right-back or left-back - the Scotsman having also been thrown in at centre-back during games. Hartley may target the 25-year-old given his challenging start to life at Hartlepool but Tumilty’s desire to compete in the EFL may see him want to stick around a little longer. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
3. Euan Murray
Murray was brought in having led Kilmarnock back to the Scottish Premiership last season and as a replacement for the outgoing trio of Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina and Neill Byrne. But for one reason or another Murray has struggled during the first half of the season and has been part of a defence who have conceded the most goals in the division. Murray’s durability has helped Pools this season in that he has made 27 appearances when injuries have been an issue for the club. But could a move back to Scotland with Hartley be something either party would want? (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
4. Brody Paterson
Perhaps the most likely player to attract interest from Hartley is Paterson. The former Celtic full-back was one player Hartley was keen to sign for Cove Rangers had he remained with the club last summer and instead brought him to Hartlepool following his appointment. Paterson appears to have fallen out of favour under Keith Curle with the Pools boss preferring Reghan Tumilty at left-back in recent weeks which could mean a move would work for both parties. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
