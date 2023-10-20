The Hartlepool United players walking a yellow card tightrope and facing a potential suspension
We’re a third of the way through the National League season which means some players may now be walking a tightrope facing a potential suspension.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Hartlepool United have already seen two players miss out through suspension so far this season following Josh Umerah’s red card against Gateshead and midfielder Tom Crawford for an accumulation of yellow cards.
But how close are the rest of the Hartlepool squad to picking up a potential one-match ban?
This is how many yellow cards Pools players have amassed so far this season:
1 / 5