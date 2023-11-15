It’s been eight years since Hartlepool United last made the visit to York City.

John Askey will return to his former club, backed by a sold-out away following, where he will hope to experience a similar result to that of the last Hartlepool team to face York away from home in the league back in 2015.

Pools came from behind to defeat the Minstermen 2-1 under Ronnie Moore back at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign – a scoreline they would back up in the return fixture at Victoria Park.

And here we take a look back at who featured for Pools at Bootham Crescent that day in August 2015:

Adam Bartlett Bartlett started in goal for Ronnie Moore's side having joined the club earlier that summer.

Michael Duckworth Duckworth made just under 100 appearances for Pools.

Carl Magnay Magnay joined in the summer of 2015 from Grimsby and made well over 100 appearances across a four year spell