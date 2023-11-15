News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United came from behind to defeat York City the last time the two sides met in York.

The Hartlepool United team who came from behind to defeat York City in 2015 including ex-Leeds United and Chelsea youngster

It’s been eight years since Hartlepool United last made the visit to York City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

John Askey will return to his former club, backed by a sold-out away following, where he will hope to experience a similar result to that of the last Hartlepool team to face York away from home in the league back in 2015.

Pools came from behind to defeat the Minstermen 2-1 under Ronnie Moore back at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign – a scoreline they would back up in the return fixture at Victoria Park.

And here we take a look back at who featured for Pools at Bootham Crescent that day in August 2015:

Bartlett started in goal for Ronnie Moore's side having joined the club earlier that summer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Adam Bartlett

Bartlett started in goal for Ronnie Moore's side having joined the club earlier that summer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Duckworth made just under 100 appearances for Pools. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

2. Michael Duckworth

Duckworth made just under 100 appearances for Pools. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

Magnay joined in the summer of 2015 from Grimsby and made well over 100 appearances across a four year spell (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

3. Carl Magnay

Magnay joined in the summer of 2015 from Grimsby and made well over 100 appearances across a four year spell (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Following a series of loan spells from Sunderland, Harrison joined on a permanent deal in 2015. The defender started almost 130 games for Pools. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Scott Harrison

Following a series of loan spells from Sunderland, Harrison joined on a permanent deal in 2015. The defender started almost 130 games for Pools. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

