The Hartlepool United team who came from behind to defeat York City in 2015 including ex-Leeds United and Chelsea youngster
It’s been eight years since Hartlepool United last made the visit to York City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
John Askey will return to his former club, backed by a sold-out away following, where he will hope to experience a similar result to that of the last Hartlepool team to face York away from home in the league back in 2015.
Pools came from behind to defeat the Minstermen 2-1 under Ronnie Moore back at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign – a scoreline they would back up in the return fixture at Victoria Park.
And here we take a look back at who featured for Pools at Bootham Crescent that day in August 2015:
1 / 4