Hartlepool welcomed supporters into the Suit Direct Stadium to view an open training session of John Askey’s side where they were able to meet and greet some of their favourite players once the session had concluded as players spent time signing autographs and posing for pictures.

But one player who was not on show, which may concern supporters, was star striker Umerah.

Umerah has struggled with illness and a slight knee injury over the course of the last month or so having missed Askey’s first few games in charge as manager against Walsall and Tranmere Rovers.

Josh Umerah was missing from Hartlepool United's open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 26-year-old was brought off during the second half of Hartlepool's dramatic win over Swindon Town at the weekend and was not involved in the open session.

The 14-goal striker was joined by January deadline day recruit Brendan Kiernan in missing out but both, it’s understood, are not believed to be serious issues - both being more illness-related absences rather than injury-related.

Askey and first-team coach Antony Sweeney were otherwise able to put their full squad through their paces in front of Hartlepool supporters housed in the Cyril Knowles Stand.

Brendan Kiernan was not involved for John Askey's side as they took part in an open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sweeney instructed players through the session as Askey analysed his players ahead of a significant Easter programme against Grimsby and Stevenage.

Matt Dolan was involved in light duties away from the full group as he recovers from a quad injury which kept him out of the squad against Swindon whilst defender Alex Lacey continued to build up his fitness, taking part in most of the session.