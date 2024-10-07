The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here

By Robbie Stelling
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:48 BST
Join the Hartlepool Mail's Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they discuss Hartlepool United's remarkable win over Sutton, Darren Sarll's divisive team selection, the magic of the FA Cup and what Pools need to do to progress up the National League table.

You can watch the episode here, or listen here.

