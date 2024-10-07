The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here
The latest episode of the Poolie Podcast is here.
Join the Hartlepool Mail's Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they discuss Hartlepool United's remarkable win over Sutton, Darren Sarll's divisive team selection, the magic of the FA Cup and what Pools need to do to progress up the National League table.
