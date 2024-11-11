The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here

By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:26 BST

The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join Richard Mennear and Robbie Stelling as the pair react to a hectic week at Hartlepool United, reflecting on the appointment of Lennie Lawrence as manager until the end of the season, the disappointing defeat at National League leaders York and the arrivals of Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify.

