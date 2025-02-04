The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here

By Robbie Stelling
Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:53 BST
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join the Hartlepool Mail's Robbie Stelling and Joe Buck as they look back on another dramatic week at the Prestige Group Stadium following the news that manager Lennie Lawrence is stepping back in favour of head coach Anthony Limbrick. We reflect on the timing of the decision, what it means for the rest of the season and where Pools still might be looking to strengthen their squad.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here.

Related topics:Hartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice