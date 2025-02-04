The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join the Hartlepool Mail's Robbie Stelling and Joe Buck as they look back on another dramatic week at the Prestige Group Stadium following the news that manager Lennie Lawrence is stepping back in favour of head coach Anthony Limbrick. We reflect on the timing of the decision, what it means for the rest of the season and where Pools still might be looking to strengthen their squad.