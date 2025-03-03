The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here

By Robbie Stelling
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:55 BST

The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear to discuss Saturday's defeat to title-chasing York, the increasing pressure on head coach Anthony Limbrick and where it's all gone wrong for Pools this season.

