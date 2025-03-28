The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.
Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on last week's thumping win over Boston, Jamie Miley's impressive recent form, Anthony Mancini's stellar return to the side, uncertainty surrounding the future of the club and Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Halifax.
