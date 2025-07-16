Hartlepool United begin what they hope will be a promotion winning season on Aug 9 at Yeovil Town.placeholder image
Hartlepool United begin what they hope will be a promotion winning season on Aug 9 at Yeovil Town.

The latest National League play-off odds as Hartlepool United, York City, Carlisle United, FC Halifax Town, Southend and the rest target promotion to the EFL

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:02 BST
Pools get their National League season underway on August 9 at Yeovil Town.

The season ends on April 25 with Pools hoping they can end that day within the top seven of this season’s National League.

It promises to be a tough season for Pools with the likes of York, Carlisle, Rochdale, Southend and Forest Green Rovers.

New boss Simon Grayson has been tasked with geting Pools back in the EFL and has strengthened his squad over the summer.

So how likely are Pools of getting at least a top seven finish? Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

Who do you fancy and why? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

1/9

1. York City

1/9 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1/9

2. Carlisle United

1/9 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1/3

3. Forest Green Rovers

1/3 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1/2

4. Rochdale

1/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational LeagueYork CitySouthendSimon Grayson
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice