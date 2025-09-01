Hartlepool United are unbeaten in their first six National League games of the season.placeholder image
Hartlepool United are unbeaten in their first six National League games of the season.

The latest National League promotion odds as big guns already show their strength - Hartlepool United, Carlisle United, Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers and more

Published 1st Sep 2025
It’s been an encouraging start to the season for Pools.

United have yet to taste defeat in their opening six games of the National League season with hopes being raised that Pools can finally enjoy a positive season.

It’s a table that already has an ominious look about it with big guns Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers,Southend United and Carlisle United joining Pools in the top five.

Title favourites York City and promotion-chasing Sutton United have some work to do after slow starts, though it is of course very early in the season.

So who are the favourites to win promotion to the EFL? Here we look at the latest odds, courtesy of William Hill.

11/8

1. York City

11/8 Photo: Getty Images

11/8

2. Forest Green Rovers

11/8 Photo: Getty Images

13/8

3. Southend United

13/8 Photo: Getty Images

7/4

4. Carlisle United

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

