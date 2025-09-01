United have yet to taste defeat in their opening six games of the National League season with hopes being raised that Pools can finally enjoy a positive season.

It’s a table that already has an ominious look about it with big guns Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers,Southend United and Carlisle United joining Pools in the top five.

Title favourites York City and promotion-chasing Sutton United have some work to do after slow starts, though it is of course very early in the season.