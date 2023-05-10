The League Two table would have looked very different for Hartlepool United if it was based only on 2023 results - and where Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Crawley Town sit - picture gallery
It was sadly a season to forget for Hartlepool United after a poor start proved too much to overturn.
United put up a cracking fight to try and turn it around and the 2023 form guides showed they were able to hold their own in League Two.
But the home defeat to Crawley was the point of no return for United.
Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)
The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.
Get all your daily United news here.