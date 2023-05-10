It was sadly a season to forget for Hartlepool United after a poor start proved too much to overturn.

United put up a cracking fight to try and turn it around and the 2023 form guides showed they were able to hold their own in League Two.

But the home defeat to Crawley was the point of no return for United.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

1 . Stockport County - 45pts 24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Gillingham - 41pts 24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Bradford City - 40pts 24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Salford City - 40pts 24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales