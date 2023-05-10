News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Hartlepool United picked up 25 points in the second half of the season. But 18 points won in the first half of the season was too little to claw back.Hartlepool United picked up 25 points in the second half of the season. But 18 points won in the first half of the season was too little to claw back.
Hartlepool United picked up 25 points in the second half of the season. But 18 points won in the first half of the season was too little to claw back.

The League Two table would have looked very different for Hartlepool United if it was based only on 2023 results - and where Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Crawley Town sit - picture gallery

It was sadly a season to forget for Hartlepool United after a poor start proved too much to overturn.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2023, 14:36 BST

United put up a cracking fight to try and turn it around and the 2023 form guides showed they were able to hold their own in League Two.

But the home defeat to Crawley was the point of no return for United.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

Get all your daily United news here.

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45

1. Stockport County - 45pts

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41

2. Gillingham - 41pts

24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40

3. Bradford City - 40pts

24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40

4. Salford City - 40pts

24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownCrawley TownRochdale