The Mail's Hartlepool United 'Poolie Podcast': January transfer window special ahead of deadline day
Our Hartlepool United podcast returns with a January transfer window special.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 1:34 pm
Richard Mennear and Joe Ramage discuss all things Pools in our latest ‘Poolie Podcast’, with all eyes on transfer business.
Transfer business is high on the agenda with Graeme Lee looking to add further players to his squad ahead of the 11pm deadline on Monday.
We also reflect on the Papa John's Trophy cup win over Charlton and the business Pools still need to do in the transfer window.
Listen via these links.