The Mail's Hartlepool United 'Poolie Podcast': January transfer window special ahead of deadline day

Our Hartlepool United podcast returns with a January transfer window special.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 1:34 pm
Hartlepool United enjoyed another cup win in midweek.

Richard Mennear and Joe Ramage discuss all things Pools in our latest ‘Poolie Podcast’, with all eyes on transfer business.

Transfer business is high on the agenda with Graeme Lee looking to add further players to his squad ahead of the 11pm deadline on Monday.

We also reflect on the Papa John's Trophy cup win over Charlton and the business Pools still need to do in the transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Listen via these links.

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy81M2IyNzFlYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

https://www.breaker.audio/poolie-podcast

https://radiopublic.com/poolie-podcast-Weob3V

https://open.spotify.com/show/5mYVfZYR06h1zpNVE9ajpk

Richard MennearCharlton