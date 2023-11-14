Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool captain was left frustrated after Pools were unable to hold onto a second lead in the game against Ebbsfleet United as attentions now turn to what is shaping up to be a significant fixture away at York City.

Pools are losing ground in their race for a play-off spot with Saturday’s draw leaving them six points adrift of the top seven in the National League as the anxieties and frustrations grow around the Suit Direct Stadium.

But while Ferguson admits things have been tough for Hartlepool, who have already lost 10 games in the league this season, the club captain vows that things will turn for the better.

David Ferguson has vowed things will change for Hartlepool United ahead of their trip to York City. Picture by FRANK REID

"Not every game is going to be a perfect performance but what we can do is not concede, which we’ve struggled with all season, and as a team that’s where we need to be better,” he said.

"We need to score two or three goals to try and win a game at the minute so it’s pretty tough. We’re working on stuff and something needs to fall for us. But it will change. Everyone just needs to stick together like we’re trying to and it will change for us.

"We’ll work on stuff for York next week, we know there’s a massive following so we need to make sure we put a performance in and I know everyone will pull together to put a performance in.

David Ferguson will miss Hartlepool United's trip to York City through suspension. Picture by FRANK REID

"Fans pay their money and they come and expect a performance. It’s like what it says on the back of the shirt; never say die. The minimum is hard work, especially at this club.

"But it will change, we will put it right and what a way to put it right when there’s a big following coming to watch us.”

Ferguson, however, will not be part of the Hartlepool squad who look to put things right against York with the Hartlepool skipper suspended for the trip to the LNER Community Stadium.