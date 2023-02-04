Kemp was one of five players to arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day as he agreed a loan deal from the League One club until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joins with plenty of pedigree having progressed through the ranks at both Chelsea and West Ham United as a youth player before a number of spells in the Football League.

But asked why take the risk of a move into a relegation battle in League Two, Kemp says it is the opportunity to make a difference for Hartlepool which really appealed to him.

Dan Kemp is in line to make his Hartlepool United debut against Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“For me it wasn’t really difficult because, as a footballer, you want the challenge,” he told The Mail.

“You’re looking for challenges, you’re looking for times to test yourself. And also, it’s just the reward of what can be for me and the club is so good.

“The way it is at the moment, there’s a massive opportunity for me to come and help the team and the manager. That real sense of making a difference.

“So for me, it’s an exciting challenge rather than anything daunting.”

Kemp is one of a number of players in line to make their debut against Doncaster Rovers and the 24-year-old winger believes the deadline day arrivals seem to have given a lift to the rest of the squad as Hartlepool look to climb away from danger in League Two.

“It feels like a fresh start. Even on the first day I had in training, and speaking to the boys, it feels like we’ve had a big lift from the boys who have come in,” he said.

“The intensity has gone up. The boys are really happy to have these additions and it’s exciting to have a bit of a boost to the group. We’re hoping we can back that up on Saturday.”

Kemp joins Brendan Kiernan, Connor Jennings, Taylor Foran and Oliver Finney in players looking for their debut.