Despite a bright start, Pools fell behind when Omar Bogle and James Clarke tussled in the area from Matty Dolan’s freekick as the ball was diverted beyond Ben Killip to give the home side the lead.

That lead lasted until 10 minutes before the break where Jamie Sterry would equalise with an inspired solo goal as he fired into the bottom corner after a clever turn in the area.

Luke Molyneux then gave Pools the initiative when he coolly swept home from David Ferguson’s cut back on the stroke of half-time.

But the hosts drew level in the final 20 minutes after Robert Street flicked in James Waite’s near post cross before Neill Byrne provided an instant response for Pools as he headed his first goal for the club less than two minutes later in what would prove to be the winner.

It was a result which laid to rest any fears Pools were still suffering from their EFL Trophy semi-final defeat after two disappointing results on home soil as they moved onto 51 points for the season.

And here are some of the key talking points and moments you might have missed from South Wales.

Remembering Richard Ford

Prior to the game, after the two teams walked out amongst a fire display at Rodney Parade, there was a moment's applause for former Newport chairman Richard Ford.

Both sets of players and supporters were encouraged to join the applause before kick-off to appreciate the life of Ford who sadly passed away last week.

Ford helped guide the South Wales club to promotion from the fourth division with County also winning the Welsh cup for the only time in its history under his stewardship.

Featherstone’s frustration

It was another sound display from Pools’ captain as he helped guide his side to an impressive three points at Rodney Parade.

But there was a brief moment in the first half where the skipper lost his cool after giving away a cheap freekick in a dangerous area.

Featherstone was adjudged to have tripped Cameron Norman, who went down rather theatrically, and was punished by referee Alan Young.

Featherstone let Young know in no uncertain terms what he felt of the decision for several minutes after before being reprimanded by the referee.

Jeers for Pools native

It ended up being a night to forget for the home side as Exile supporters could be heard venting their frustrations towards the closing stages of the game with their team struggling to find an equaliser against a resolute Pools.

And their feelings were also made clear on midfielder Dolan who received ironic cheers as he was substituted for Robbie Willmott in the 76th minute.

Hartlepool born Dolan had an indifferent evening against his hometown club after his freekick led to the opening goal with Newport supporters clearly not happy with his performance.

And when Dolan’s number was called there was a large approval from the fanbase leaving both Dolan and manager James Rowberry cutting frustrated figures on the touchline.

Ferguson acknowledged

Although the majority of players were right to follow defender Byrne in celebration after the Irishman grabbed his first goal for the club in what turned out to be the winner, it was also good to see wing-back Ferguson earning appraisal.

As Byrne wheeled away having stooped in to head home Ferguson’s cross, captain Featherstone turned to his wing-back and shared a huge smile and embrace with the 27-old–year for what was his second assist of the night.

Ferguson was a threat for Pools all night on the left as he seemed to have the beating of Norman.

The former Sunderland defender was able to get by as many as three Newport defenders before picking out Molyneux in the first half as Pools took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

And Featherstone’s acknowledgement for his role in Pools’ winner was good to see while Byrne also praised Ferguson post-match by describing his performance as ‘brilliant.’

Graeme Lee’s tactical homework

Ferguson’s fine performance however owes a lot to manager Lee who made the bold decision to revert to a back five for the trip to South Wales.

Pools have enjoyed plenty of success in recent weeks after Lee’s switch to a 4-3-3 system which has seen them more threatening in the final third against teams.

But owing to Newport’s unique 4-2-2-2 system, Lee made the call to mix things up with a unique formation of his own with a 3-4-2-1 as both Ferguson and Sterry pushed on has wing-backs, almost acting as complete wingers.

And it worked a treat for Pools as the overloads created by Ferguson and Sterry gave Newport plenty to think about all evening with Norman on the right, and Ryan Haynes on the left, at a loss as to how to handle things.

Sterry’s overlapping run into the box 10 minutes before half-time led to the opening goal, albeit the defender still had plenty to do as he produced a superb flick to beat Scot Bennett before firing low into the bottom corner.

Meanwhile Ferguson was able to almost have free rein on the left with two key assists helping Lee’s side to a standout victory at Rodney Parade.

The tactical switch just goes to show the importance of managers and staff doing their homework on opposition as Lee reaped the benefits of analysing Newport and making the switch in formation.

