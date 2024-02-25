News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United have been give a 4.3 stadium rating by Google reviewers.Hartlepool United have been give a 4.3 stadium rating by Google reviewers.
Hartlepool United have been give a 4.3 stadium rating by Google reviewers.

The National League's best and worst grounds and how Hartlepool United rank against York City, Kidderminster Harriers, Chesterfield, Southend United, Rochdale, Borehamwood and the rest

There’s a great mix of grounds in the National League right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:25 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 10:01 GMT

From modern arenas such as Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, Gateshead’s International Stadium and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Oxford City’s RAW Charging Stadium – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good stadium experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google, with all ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

4.5 (31 reviews)

1. Westminster Waste Stadium (Bromley)

4.5 (31 reviews) Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
4.4 (42 reviews)

2. LNER Community Stadium (York City)

4.4 (42 reviews) Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
4.4 (14 reviews)

3. Stonebridge Road (Ebbsfleet United)

4.4 (14 reviews) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
4.3 (1629 reviews)

4. The Hive (Barnet)

4.3 (1629 reviews) Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:York CityChesterfieldNational LeagueRochdale