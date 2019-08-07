The position where Middlesbrough need to strengthen on deadline day - and their league rivals
Jonathan Woodgate has added Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel with Middlesbrough requiring a right-back.
By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 13:34
The signing arrives just over 24 hours before the transfer window shuts. Boro fans will be hoping that there is another player or two coming in before 5pm on Thursday when it closes. But where is the priority? Click and scroll through to see which position and those of their league rivals.