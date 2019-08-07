.

The position where Middlesbrough need to strengthen on deadline day - and their league rivals

Jonathan Woodgate has added Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel with Middlesbrough requiring a right-back.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 13:34

The signing arrives just over 24 hours before the transfer window shuts. Boro fans will be hoping that there is another player or two coming in before 5pm on Thursday when it closes. But where is the priority? Click and scroll through to see which position and those of their league rivals.

1. Barnsley

Following the loss of Keiffer Moore to Wigan for £4m, a new striker would strengthen the squad.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Birmingham City

With Jota and Che Adams leaving in the summer, some more inspiration in the final third to provide a spark would be welcomed. Whether that be striker or attacking midfielder.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Blackburn Rovers

A new goalkeeper would allow youngster Andrew Fisher to go out on loan to L1 or L2 club to gain valuable experience.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Brentford

After losing Neal Mapauy in big-money move the Bees are in need of a striker. Been linked with Charlton's Lyle Taylor.

Photo: Ker Robertson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6