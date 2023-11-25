The reason why key Hartlepool United defender misses out against Bromley
John Askey has made two changes to his starting line-up – one tactical and one enforced as first choice centre-back Onariase misses out through illness.
Onariase has been a regular for Pools since completing a move to Victoria Park from Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer. The centre-back has started 19 of Hartlepool’s 21 National League games this season, coming off the bench in one of the others with the defeat to Rochdale the only fixture he has missed this season.
But having returned to the starting XI since that defeat against Rochdale, Onariase has impressed as Pools have gone three games unbeaten.
Onariase, though, is unavailable to feature against Bromley as he struggles with an illness with Askey turning to summer signing Kieran Burton as his replacement. Burton, 20, starts for just the second time since joining the club from Scarborough.