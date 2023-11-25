Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Askey has made two changes to his starting line-up – one tactical and one enforced as first choice centre-back Onariase misses out through illness.

Onariase has been a regular for Pools since completing a move to Victoria Park from Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer. The centre-back has started 19 of Hartlepool’s 21 National League games this season, coming off the bench in one of the others with the defeat to Rochdale the only fixture he has missed this season.

But having returned to the starting XI since that defeat against Rochdale, Onariase has impressed as Pools have gone three games unbeaten.

Emmanuel Onariase misses out for Hartlepool United against Bromley. Picture by FRANK REID