John Askey knows his Hartlepool United players could have a challenge on their hands as they head to Merseyside to face City of Liverpool in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Hartlepool United make their FA Trophy bow with a trip to City of Liverpool. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The road to a potential first ever Wembley appearance begins for Hartlepool this weekend as they make their first FA Trophy appearance in three years against Northern Premier League West side City of Liverpool.

Askey’s takes his side to the Berry Street Garage Stadium in Bootle as they return to action following a break in their schedule after the National League fixture with AFC Fylde was postponed last weekend. The hosts had been in discussions to, potentially, change the venue of the tie before confirming the fixture will take place at their home stadium – Hartlepool allocated an initial 450 tickets.

Pools will head to Merseyside as the heavy favourites and will need to ensure they do a professional job if they are to avoid their season taking an even bigger turn for the worse, but boss Askey is confident the quality of his side can shine through.

“I think they play at Bootle – the pitch is a hybrid pitch I think, so the pitch should be okay,” Askey said when asked what he knows of Hartlepool’s opponents.

"But anybody who has played in Liverpool, no matter at what level, then if you’re not mentally right and tough then they can get under your skin and it can be a problem for you. But hopefully we can go there and get the ball down and play and not have too many problems.”

Having had a blank week Askey will be able to welcome back Emmanuel Onariase who was in contention to return at Fylde from an illness while Matt Dolan has also returned to full training.

Hartlepool’s last appearance in the competition saw them eliminated on penalties to FC Halifax Town at the same stage in 2020 following a 3-3 draw and it would come as no surprise if Askey were to name a strong starting line-up as he searches for a spark to jolt Pools’ season back on track – a potential trip to Wembley at the end of the campaign for silverware a good place to start.