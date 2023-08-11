Hartlepool United host Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday.

Both John Askey and Mike Williamson are looking for their first win of the season – Pools having gone down 3-2 at Barnet whilst Gateshead surrendered a two-goal lead against Boreham Wood.

Hartlepool were made one of the pre-season favourites by bookmakers but Gateshead have been tipped by many to cause a surprise this season and challenge for a play-off spot following their successful end to last season.

But with the two sides set to meet each other at the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend, we looked at who would feature in a combined XI between Pools and Gateshead:

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon was handed the No.1 spot by Hartlepool for this season and gets the nod in our combined XI. The 29-year-old has plenty of experience in the National League having achieved promotion with Barrow as well as gained Football League experience. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Hunter Hunter made the switch from South Shields to Gateshead this summer with the former Liverpool and Sunderland youngster holding the potential to move higher should his progression continue. An exciting signing by Mike Williamson (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds Former Middlesbrough youngster Dodds has done well for Hartlepool since his January switch with the potential to continue improving this season in the National League. He takes one of the centre-back positions. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Emmanuel Onariase A new signing at Hartlepool, Onariase offers a presence at the heart of defence and has plenty of experience at this level. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales