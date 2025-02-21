Hartlepool United are without a win in seven games after a poor run of form.placeholder image
Hartlepool United are without a win in seven games after a poor run of form.

The six teams now being tipped to make the National League play-offs, see if Altrincham, Eastleigh, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, FC Halifax Town and Southend United make it

Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 11:26 BST
Pools long wait for a win went on at the weekend after a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh.

It leaves struggling Pools without a win in seven games ahead of the weekend home game with Solihull Moors.

Pools are unlikely to be in any relegation trouble as the season heads to a conclusion, though they do still have a bit of work to do having played more games than the teams below them.

Here is how supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – predicts the final table will look.

100pts (+59)

1. Barnet

100pts (+59) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+35)

2. Forest Green Rovers

94pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+42)

3. York City

88pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+25)

4. Altrincham

81pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

