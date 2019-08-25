Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate described the decisions as ‘blatant’ after Millwall substitute Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to equalise following Paddy McNair’s opener.

And while some fans felt aggrieved by the performance of the officials, others highlighted Boro’s poor first-half display in which Millwall had several chances to score.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the result on social media.

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate thought his side should have been awarded two penalties against Millwall.

@YusufBoroFan: Decent performance but another missed opportunity for three points. Felt we didn't test their keeper enough but saw promising signs especially when Johnson came on. Bola getting more and more confident as well - hopefully Dijksteel and Browne show what they can do soon too.

@MightyBoroFans: We have to take the positives from this good 1-1 draw, #Milwall are a tough opponent, and there were definitely a lot of positives. 60/40% possession and plenty of shots on goal. Very early days!

@AshFletchbomb: Honestly the sooner this league gets VAR the better, referees couldn't be trusted to tie their own shoe laces. Dossers

@Smithy_MFC84: For a good spell in that second half we were well on top, however aside from the opener we failed to really make it count. To concede a soft equaliser like we did is majorly disappointing, and after that we looked nervous again. Confidence lacking, but I believe in JW.

@smoggyontour86: Millwall could of had 2 or 3 goals before we scored and some Boro fans think a poor decision cost us.

@richardday268: Boro fans need to get real there was some good stuff played today a definite work in progress officials awful yet again but we looked good going forwards particularly on right hand side give Woody some time and keep behind the team south stand we’re class today

@DanielBenno23: It's going to be a long long season. 1st half was abysmal, 2nd slightly better. I dont get what our game plan is at times? Whats happened to the pressing football? What's worrying is that we've had a relatively easy start.

@Matt_Rowney: 2 points dropped today. Was nice to see a better second half and a good goal. We can always moan about poor refeering decisions but we shouldnt have conceded from the corner. It's always going to go far post to Smith who'd nod it back for a second ball.

@Parmoman: The standard of referees is bordering on criminal, should have had at least 1, probably 2 penalties and some of his other decisions were laughable. I've been a critic of Shotton, like most on here but thought he was class today