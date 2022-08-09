While there were several new faces to acknowledge in Paul Hartley’s starting XI, eagle-eyed supporters may also have noticed a change for Pools in the dugout area.

And that’s because new boss Hartley has moved Pools into the opposition dugout for the new season.

The change came earlier in pre-season as Pools now occupy what was the away dugout at the Suit Direct Stadium, with a similar transition in dressing rooms, too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley has changed the dugouts at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Hartley has given the reason behind these subtle changes.

“We just felt the dressing room was one of the ones we had to exploit and make it better and make it a good environment for the players and make it their home,” he told The Mail.

“Make it a place where they want to come in with a smile on their face.

“The dugout, I always like being close to the linesman. I’ve always had that when I’ve been at the home ground.

“Yeah it’s psychological,” Hartley added.

“I've changed it at clubs I’ve been at before. I've changed dugouts and I’ve changed dressing rooms to make the place a place where you enjoy your work and enjoy the culture.”