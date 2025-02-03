The 1-1 draw at Braintree leaves Pools just three points off the play-offs, though they have played five games more than seventh-placed Rochdale.

Pools have also played two games more than Oldham and FC Halifax in fifth and sixth.

But stranger things have happened, especially with so many points still to play for.

Here a supercomputer – produced by JeffBet – has given its verdict on which teams will be extending their season into the play-offs.

