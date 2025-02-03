96pts (+36)placeholder image
The teams the supercomputer thinks will make the National League play-offs as Hartlepool United look to chase down Rochdale, FC Halifax Town, Oldham Athletic and the pack

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 18:00 BST
Hartlepool’s hopes of making the play-offs looks slim after another draw made it four games without a win.

The 1-1 draw at Braintree leaves Pools just three points off the play-offs, though they have played five games more than seventh-placed Rochdale.

Pools have also played two games more than Oldham and FC Halifax in fifth and sixth.

But stranger things have happened, especially with so many points still to play for.

Here a supercomputer – produced by JeffBet – has given its verdict on which teams will be extending their season into the play-offs.

94pts (+42)

1. York City

94pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+44)

2. Forest Green Rovers

93pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+32)

3. Rochale

86pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

4. Oldham Athletic

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

