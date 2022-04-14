Pools’ run of challenging fixtures continues as they face a Vale side who have lost just one of their last 12 games in the league.

It comes on the back of Graeme Lee’s side earning a very respectful point on the road at league leaders Forest Green Rovers last week thanks to Omar Bogle’s fifth goal since joining the club in January.

Bogle ended a run of eight games without a goal and will be hoping it helps him to a similar run of form which saw him collect the PFA fans player of the month award for February.

Bogle is expected to feature as we predict our starting line-up for the visit of Port Vale which sees Lee make two changes to the side who drew at the New Lawn Stadium last time out.

1. Nicholas Bilokapic Graeme Lee is hoping to hand Bilokapic game time over the Easter weekend and with Ben Killip a doubt the Huddersfield Town loanee could make his home debut. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry put in a strong performance against one of the league's better opponents at Forest Green Rovers last week and is expected to continue on the right of the defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne has enjoyed the most minutes on the field of any outfield player for Pools in the league this season and that could continue on Good Friday. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle enjoyed a fine return to the starting XI at Forest Green Rovers and may continue as part of a back five again to face Port Vale. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales