The Sky Blues have won their last six games to open up a five point cushion on third-placed Millwall.

Middlesborough have faltered a touch in recent games with just two wins from their last six games.

But they still sit second in the Championship table as hopes revive that Boro can return to the Premier League after a ten year absence.

They are being chased by Bristol City, Stoke, Charlton and Preston who are doing their best to keep up the pace.

There’s plenty more twists and turns to come of course. So who are the two sides who will be definitely be playing Premier League football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.