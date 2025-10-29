Middlesborough are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time in ten seasons.placeholder image
Middlesborough are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time in ten seasons.

The two teams AI thinks will win automatic promotion to the Premier League as Coventry City, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Bristol City and Stoke City fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Oct 2025, 08:01 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 08:39 GMT
Coventry City are the only unbeaten side in the Championship and are in sizzling form right now.

The Sky Blues have won their last six games to open up a five point cushion on third-placed Millwall.

Middlesborough have faltered a touch in recent games with just two wins from their last six games.

But they still sit second in the Championship table as hopes revive that Boro can return to the Premier League after a ten year absence.

They are being chased by Bristol City, Stoke, Charlton and Preston who are doing their best to keep up the pace.

There’s plenty more twists and turns to come of course. So who are the two sides who will be definitely be playing Premier League football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.

87.28pts

1. Coventry City

87.28pts Photo: Getty Images

77.54pts

2. Middlesbrough

77.54pts Photo: Getty Images

73.62pts

3. Millwall

73.62pts Photo: Getty Images

72.51pts

4. Bristol City

72.51pts Photo: Getty Images

