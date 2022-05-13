The worst disciplined teams in the 2021/22 League Two season revealed and how Hartlepool United, Bristol Rovers, Bradford City and Mansfield Town rank

So what better chance to dip behind the all important points totals and assess how teams fared in other key areas.

Here we look at each side’s discipline and find out who were the dirtiest teams in League Two this season? Who has had the most yellow cards and straight red cards?

We’ve got all the answers here, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, two bookings leading to a red card is three points and a straight red card five points.

1. Barrow - 132pts Tom Beadling of Barrow cuts a dejected figure after being shown a red card. Barrow have had 108 bookings this season and six red cads.

2. Bristol Rovers - 129pts Cian Harries of Bristol Rovers is sent off by referee Craig Hicks during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bristol Rovers and Port Vale. Rovers have had a division high nine red cards this year.

3. Mansfield Town - 118 pts Mansfield Town have picked up 85 bookings this season with seven red cards.

4. Leyton Orient - 114pts Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient is shown a yellow card. It was one of 100 yellows for the Londoners.