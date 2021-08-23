Burey’s excellent 23rd minute solo-strike certainly got the majority of Victoria Park off their seats and his manager believes there is still more to come from Burey.

Dave Challinor revealed that, although he was happy with Burey’s goal, he was more impressed with his second-half performance: “I was happy with his performance but I believe there is more to come from him.

“His goal is what he’s about, getting someone faced up one versus one, going past him like he’s not there and smashing it in the top corner.

Hartlepool United's Will Goodwin celebrates after Tyler Burey scored their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was a brilliant goal at the right end of the pitch to be able to go celebrate with the fans in the north west corner.”

Challinor added: “I had a little bit of a dig at half-time because what we’ve got to do is be in a position where we aren’t relying on him to do what he did to get that goal in order for him to stand out or be effective in the game.

“It’s the other little bits he needs to do and get better at and what he did do was took [the advice] onboard really well.

“I thought his performance in the second half was miles, miles better.

"He picked the ball up, he ran himself into the ground, nicked the ball in good areas and was a massive part of the really good opportunities [we had] in the early part of the second half.”

Burey is currently on-loan from Championship side Millwall and Challinor spoke about what the striker has to do in order to make that step-up in the future: “If he wants to achieve what he wants to in his career, it’s about being able to be more reliable in other parts of his game but that’s something he recognises and that the staff at Millwall recognise.

“We’ll play our part to make sure he improves in those areas, alongside producing what he produced, which was a moment of real, real quality.”

