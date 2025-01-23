There have been 59 red cards and 1,261 bookings in the National League this season.There have been 59 red cards and 1,261 bookings in the National League this season.
These are the dirtiest sides in the National League this season - and here's where Hartlepool United, Forest Green Rovers, Rochdale, Gateshead and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:00 BST
Yeovil Town lead the way with a whopping six red cards, while just three sides are yet to receive a red this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 31 DB: 1 R: 0

1. Rochale - 34pts

Y: 31 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 39 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Barnet - 39pts

Y: 39 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 43 DB: 2 R: 0

3. FC Halifax Town - 49pts

Y: 43 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 47 DB: 0 R: 1

4. Gateshead - 52pts

Y: 47 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

