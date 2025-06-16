Their opening day opponents are not yet known, with fixtures out on July 9.

The season ends on April 25 with Pools hoping they can end that day within the top seven of this season’s National League.

It promises to be a tough season for Pools with the likes of York, Carlisle, Rochdale, Southend and Forest Green Rovers.

So how likely are Pools of getting at least a top seven finish? Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

Who do you fancy and why? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.