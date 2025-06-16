Hartlepool United will get the National League season underway on August 9.placeholder image
Hartlepool United will get the National League season underway on August 9.

These are the odds you can get on Hartlepool United, FC Halifax Town, York City, Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers and the rest making the National League play-offs

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
Pools get their National League season underway on August 9.

Their opening day opponents are not yet known, with fixtures out on July 9.

The season ends on April 25 with Pools hoping they can end that day within the top seven of this season’s National League.

It promises to be a tough season for Pools with the likes of York, Carlisle, Rochdale, Southend and Forest Green Rovers.

So how likely are Pools of getting at least a top seven finish? Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

1/9

1. York City

1/9 Photo: Getty Images

1/9

2. Carlisle United

1/9 Photo: Getty Images

1/3

3. Forest Green Rovers

1/3 Photo: Getty Images

1/2

4. Rochdale

1/2 Photo: Getty Images

