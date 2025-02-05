It made it back-to-back defeats for Boro and leaves them in seventh place and outside the play-offs on goal difference.
But it could have been worse with the defeat softened by losses for play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers and West Brom.
The top four are now well clear, leaving 10 teams fighting it out for the final two play-off places in a thrilling battle.
So can Boro find the wins needed to make the play-offs? This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets– is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.
