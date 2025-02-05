Middlesbrough slipped to a second successive defeat on Monday night to leave them outside the Championship play-off places on goal difference.placeholder image
These are the teams the supercomputer thinks will bag Championship play-off places as Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom, Norwich City and the rest fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
Boro’s play-off push took another blow on Monday after a 3-2 defeat at home to Sunderland.

It made it back-to-back defeats for Boro and leaves them in seventh place and outside the play-offs on goal difference.

But it could have been worse with the defeat softened by losses for play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers and West Brom.

The top four are now well clear, leaving 10 teams fighting it out for the final two play-off places in a thrilling battle.

So can Boro find the wins needed to make the play-offs? This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets– is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.

101pts (+56)

1. Leeds United

101pts (+56) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+29)

2. Sheffield United

90pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+36)

3. Burnley

87pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

4. Sunderland

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

