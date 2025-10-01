Middlesbrough have a five point cushion on third placed Coventry after an unbeaten start to the season.placeholder image
These are the two teams AI thinks will win automatic promotion to the Premier League as Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Coventry City, Bristol City and Leicester City enjoy good starts

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 11:31 BST
Middlesbrough and Coventry City are now the only unbeaten sides in the Championship.

Boro sit top of the table and with a five point lead on the third-placed Sky Blues, having played a game more.

Former Coventry boss Mark Robins has quickly turned things around at Stoke City, with his new club second in the early Championship table.

Brilstol City and Leicester City have both responded well to their setbacks last season, while Preston have had a strong start and look set for an improved season.

It’s going to be a highly competive race for promotion. So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

77.76pts

1. Middlesbrough

77.76pts Photo: Getty Images

74.52pts

2. Coventry City

74.52pts Photo: Getty Images

71.71

3. Leicester City

71.71 Photo: Getty Images

70.01pts

4. Ipswich Town

70.01pts Photo: Getty Images

