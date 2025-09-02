Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham.placeholder image
These players are still looking for a club and could do a job for Hartlepool United, York City, Southend United, Rochdale and the rest of the National League

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 14:34 BST
The EFL transfer window has shut for another summer with clubs having got their squads together ready for the tough season ahead.

But there are still plenty of players who have yet to be picked up and may be willing to drop down to the National League in order to get their career going once again.

There are some real bargains out there and plenty of experienced players who may fit the bill for Pools as they look to strengthen their promotion chances.

Here are just some players who are still looking for a club and may prove tempting for Simon Grayson. (Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and correct as of Sept 2).

Position: Defender Last club: Luton Town

1. Dan Potts

Position: Defender Last club: Luton Town Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defender Last club: Derby County

2. Erik Pieters

Position: Defender Last club: Derby County Photo: Getty Images

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham

3. Steven Fletcher

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defender Last club: Watford

4. Angelo Ogbonna

Position: Defender Last club: Watford Photo: Getty Images

