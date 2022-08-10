Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a difficult night for Jack Hamilton and Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were comfortably beaten by the Championship side with goals from Scott Wharton, Bradley Dack, Tyrhys Dolan and Dilan Markanday enough to hand Rovers an easy passage into the second round.

It was a difficult evening for Pools who did not register an attempt at goal until 15 minutes from time as Paul Hartley’s side must regroup ahead of a trip to Northampton Town at the weekend.

Ben Killip – 6

Made a good save to deny Markanday midway through the first half but was well beaten by Wharton’s header. Two decent saves to deny Vale from adding to the score in the second half.

Reghan Tumilty – 4

Perhaps a little fortunate to get away with not giving a penalty away on Dolan in the first half. Struggled after the break as Edun and Dolan caused problems down the left.

Rollin Menayese – 4

Was a positive debut at the weekend but found himself troubled, particularly with the threat of Dack. Two quick goals to begin the second half came down his side of the defence.

Euan Murray – 4

Vale caused him problems throughout the night pulling him out of position. Like most in defence it was a difficult evening.

Mouhamed Niang – 5

One of Pools’ better players in the first half. Made a crunching tackle on Markanday early in the game but was undone by the winger when hitting the post. Difficulty coping with Blackburn after the break.

Brody Paterson – 4

Markanday caused him no end of problems in the first half and he struggled to get forward as a result. Blackburn focus switched sides after the break which gave him a bit of an easier second 45.

Mark Shelton – 3

Rarely involved but for a burst forward midway through the second half before being ushered out by Pickering.

Mohamad Sylla – 5

Better in the first half. Found it challenging to stick with Dack but tried to bring some composure at times. Struggled after the break and went off injured.

Tom Crawford – 3

Not his usual self in possession. Looked overrun at times and a little lost in position. Booked.

Ellis Taylor – 5

Helped back quite well in the first half and was one of few looked to try and get on the ball for Pools. Struggled to get involved after the break as Blackburn stepped things up. Subbed.

Jack Hamilton – 3

Part of a Pools attack who failed to register a shot at goal during his time on the pitch. Struggled to hold it up and test young Rovers defender Phillips. Difficult night.

Josh Umerah – 6

Brought on not long after the hour and immediately involved to force a throw in deep in Blackburn territory. Had Pools first effort at goal in the 75th minute.

Jake Hastie – 6

Direct running won Pools a couple of late corners which was more of a threat than they had been.

Callum Cooke – 6

Part of a triple substitution to try and influence the final stages of the game.

Nicky Featherstone – NA