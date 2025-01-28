The 2-1 loss leaves Boro sitting sixth in a play-off spot, one of up to nine clubs who will fancy their chances of claiming a top six finish.

It promises to be a cracking end to the season, but which sides are going to extend their season?

This supercomputer – produced by CasinoHawks – is predicting the Championship table will look like this after 46 games.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.