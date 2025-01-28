The 2-1 loss leaves Boro sitting sixth in a play-off spot, one of up to nine clubs who will fancy their chances of claiming a top six finish.
It promises to be a cracking end to the season, but which sides are going to extend their season?
This supercomputer – produced by CasinoHawks – is predicting the Championship table will look like this after 46 games.
We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.
Get more Boro news here.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.