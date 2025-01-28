Middlesbrough are sixth in the Championship after a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End.Middlesbrough are sixth in the Championship after a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End.
Middlesbrough are sixth in the Championship after a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End.

This is Middlesbrough's new predicted finishing position as play-off race with West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Bristol City heads towards a tense finale

Boro’s play-off hopes took a dent after defeat at Preston North End.

The 2-1 loss leaves Boro sitting sixth in a play-off spot, one of up to nine clubs who will fancy their chances of claiming a top six finish.

It promises to be a cracking end to the season, but which sides are going to extend their season?

This supercomputer – produced by CasinoHawks – is predicting the Championship table will look like this after 46 games.

103pts (+52)

1. Leeds United

103pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+37)

2. Burnley

88pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+25)

3. Sheffield United

86pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

4. Sunderland

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

