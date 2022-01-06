Graeme Lee’s side host Championship outfit Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday.

So far, Pools have defeated Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City in the FA Cup to progress to the Third Round.

Their opponents, on the other hand, enter the cup at this stage and so have yet to play a game in this year’s competition.

After suffering defeats to Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, Blackpool bounced back with a New Year’s Day win over Hull City.

The Pools boss has revealed that he will be looking for both permanent and loan deals this window - could we see any arrivals before Saturday’s game?

Here, we take you through all the rules surrounding player registration and what it means for any new signings arriving at Hartlepool United:

When is the deadline to register players?

If Pools make any signings between now and the weekend that they want to feature against Blackpool, then they must register them by noon on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Even though the clash against the Tangerines is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday, rather than a traditional 3pm kick-off, this deadline is unaffected.

This rule was implemented to give teams the same deadline (noon the day before), no matter when their kick-off is scheduled for, in order to prevent any teams receiving an advantage or disadvantage due to TV selections.

A win for Pools on Saturday would give them their first appearance in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup since 2009.

