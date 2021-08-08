This is what Dave Challinor thought about ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool United ace Luke Molyneux's performance

The ex-Sunderland academy product has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Hartlepool United side but was handed an opportunity on Saturday, albeit in an unfamiliar role.

Molyneux’s favoured position is wide in a 4-3-3 formation but with Pools playing 5-3-2, the forward is going to have to be flexible if he is to nail down a spot.

Challinor paired Molyneux with new signing Olufela Olomola and the Pools boss was impressed with Molyneux’s work rate and willingness to compete.

Luke Molyneux of Hartlepool United shoots from range during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

He stressed the forward will be judged, however, on his goals and assists come the end of the season.

When asked about Molyneux, Challinor told the Mail: “I thought he competed really well.

“One criticism we have for Mols is that, he isn’t one that wants to be smashed up in the air.

“But we had two small lads up there and we said to them regardless of if you are 5ft 5 or 6ft 5 you have to compete, it doesn’t matter how big you are but how big your heart is.

“And I thought he competed and won some headers, he jumped into people and we picked up second balls. We just need to get him on the ball in good areas.

“He will be judged on goals and assists, it is about efficiency.

“He needs to affect the game more regularly over the course of 90 minutes, you see glimpses of him gliding past people.

“But it is a different position for him and it is him broadening his horizons to be able to play there because I think he quite wrongly shoeboxes himself as ‘I want to play wide right in a 4-3-3 and cut in on my left’.

“He is a better player than that and he will get the opportunity to show that and hopefully we can bring out the potential that he has,” added the Pools boss.

Molyneux will be hoping to retain his place for the visit of Crewe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening at Victoria Park (KO 7pm).

