Missilou, 30, was confirmed by the club ahead of the 3-1 defeat at Barrow in November, a fixture in which Missilou made his debut and would also get his name on the scoresheet when firing in a second half consolation.

He would go on to impress in the FA Cup second round win over Harrogate Town but has found himself out of the side after the 5-0 home defeat to Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missilou arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium on a short-term agreement given the number of injuries within Curle’s squad at the time.

Christopher Missilou's Hartlepool United contract is set to expire in the coming days. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Speaking after his arrival, Curle told The Mail: “Yeah, injuries to Tom Crawford and also Mark Shelton [played their part].

“Then you get players playing in the centre of midfield playing a lot of games consistently. We need a little bit of cover until we get to January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anything had happened to the other midfield players then we're looking at playing wingers in the competitive areas so he’s a little bit of cover, a little bit of freshness and a little bit of legs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Missilou has not started since Hartlepool United's 5-0 defeat against Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But having now reached January, a decision is yet to be made by the club over the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No [we haven’t extended it yet] because he had to sign in a continuation whereby if you sign on the 10th then your contract has to run until the 10th,” said Curle.