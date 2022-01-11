This is when Hartlepool United will face Charlton in Papa John's Trophy quarter-final

Pools qualified for the last eight after beating Bolton Wanderers and they will now face League One Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, January 25 (7pm kick-off).

Pools say ticket information will be released in due course.

Graeme Lee’s Pools side have enjoyed a strong run in cup competitions this season, having also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they face Premier League Crystal Palace. The date is yet to be confirmed for that game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.