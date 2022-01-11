This is when Hartlepool United will face Charlton in Papa John's Trophy quarter-final
The date for Hartlepool United’s Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final has been confirmed.
Pools qualified for the last eight after beating Bolton Wanderers and they will now face League One Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, January 25 (7pm kick-off).
Pools say ticket information will be released in due course.
Graeme Lee’s Pools side have enjoyed a strong run in cup competitions this season, having also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they face Premier League Crystal Palace. The date is yet to be confirmed for that game.