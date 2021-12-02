This is when Hartlepool United will find out their Papa John's Trophy opponents after big win over Sheffield Wednesday

The draw, which will be carried out at the Coventry Building Society Arena, will get underway at full time following Coventry City’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion (KO 12.30pm).

Pools made it through to the last 16 following the impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.

The game was Antony Sweeney’s final in caretaker charge ahead of Graeme Lee taking charge, Pools face Lincoln City away this weekend in the second round of the FA Cup.

Hartlepool have appointed Graeme Lee as their new manager. Picture by FRANK REID

Mark Shelton gave Pools the lead just after 10 minutes with a header at the back post before Jaden Brown put through his own net in remarkable circumstances.

Stoke City loanee Will Goodwin added a third in the second half as Pools cruised to an emphatic victory in South Yorkshire in front of another good number of travelling supports.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips will be joined by former Coventry City striker Jay Bothroyd to carry out the draw.

Phillips is well known for his exploits with the Black Cats and the Baggies, while Bothroyd found the net over 150 times in his 20-year career.

The draw remains split into Northern and Southern sections with 16 clubs involved, although Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town, Exeter City and Portsmouth will all be in the draw due to their Round of 32 ties having not been played.

The draw for the next round will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Football.

The Round of 16 will be played in the week commencing January 3.

