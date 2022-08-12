Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools boss Paul Hartley left the former Luton Town defender out of his squad at Ewood Park, revealing the defender has been dealing with a slight injury in recent weeks.

Lacey has been a regular in the Pools defence throughout pre-season, and in the opening two games of the season, but was left out as a precaution ahead of the weekend trip to Sixfields.

“I left Alex out because over the last couple of weeks he’s been nursing a little injury so we just felt we’d keep him out tonight,” Hartley explained following the defeat at Ewood Park.

Alex Lacey was left out of the Hartlepool United squad to face Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’ll be fit. He’ll probably join back in with the group on Friday.