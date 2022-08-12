Pools boss Paul Hartley left the former Luton Town defender out of his squad at Ewood Park, revealing the defender has been dealing with a slight injury in recent weeks.
Lacey has been a regular in the Pools defence throughout pre-season, and in the opening two games of the season, but was left out as a precaution ahead of the weekend trip to Sixfields.
“I left Alex out because over the last couple of weeks he’s been nursing a little injury so we just felt we’d keep him out tonight,” Hartley explained following the defeat at Ewood Park.
“He’ll be fit. He’ll probably join back in with the group on Friday.
“I just wanted to take him out. He’s nursing a little injury and he’s missed a couple of days of training, but he should be OK for Saturday.”