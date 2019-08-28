Three more Middlesbrough players earn international call-ups
Three more Middlesbrough players have been called-up by their counties for next month’s international fixtures.
Northern Ireland duo Paddy McNair and George Saville have both been included in Michael O'Neill's 25-man squad for the upcoming friendly against Luxembourg and Euro 2020 qualifier fixture against Germany - both at Windsor Park.
Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph was also named in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad last week, ahead of the country’s games against Switzerland and Bulgaria.
Meanwhile, frontman Rudy Gestede has been recalled to the Benin squad – the first time he has been selected as a Boro player.
Gestede, 30, will hope to feature in his country’s upcoming games against Ivory Coast (September 6) and Algeria (September 9).
Young Boro full-back Patrick Reading could also receive some game time following last week’s call-up to Scotland’s under-21 squad, ahead of their Uefa Championship qualifying games against San Marino and Croatia.