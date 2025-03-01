Title-chasing York City make four changes for trip to Hartlepool United

By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:22 BST
York boss Adam Hinshelwood has made four changes ahead of this weekend's trip to Pools. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.York boss Adam Hinshelwood has made four changes ahead of this weekend's trip to Pools. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
York boss Adam Hinshelwood has made four changes ahead of this weekend's trip to Pools. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
York City have made four changes for this afternoon's visit to Hartlepool United.

Goalkeeper Harrison Male replaces Rory Watson, Alex Hunt is preferred to Joe Felix, Cameron John comes in for Marvin Armstrong while Lewis Richardson is in ahead of Josh Stones, who signed for the Minstermen for a rumoured £350,000 fee last month.

York (4-1-2-3): Male; King, John, Howe, Fagan-Walcott; Hunt, Aguilar; Sinclair, Richardson, Pearce.

Related topics:York CityAlex Hunt

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice