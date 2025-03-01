Title-chasing York City make four changes for trip to Hartlepool United
York City have made four changes for this afternoon's visit to Hartlepool United.
Goalkeeper Harrison Male replaces Rory Watson, Alex Hunt is preferred to Joe Felix, Cameron John comes in for Marvin Armstrong while Lewis Richardson is in ahead of Josh Stones, who signed for the Minstermen for a rumoured £350,000 fee last month.
York (4-1-2-3): Male; King, John, Howe, Fagan-Walcott; Hunt, Aguilar; Sinclair, Richardson, Pearce.
