Crawford returned to the starting line-up at the New Lawn Stadium 24-hours after putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And the midfielder showed why Graeme Lee was keen to tie him down against the League Two leaders with an impressive performance which included an excellent assist for Omar Bogle for Pools’ equalising goal.

Speaking after the game Lee praised the 22-year-old for his display and expressed his joy at being able to tie Crawford down until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Tom Crawford put pen to paper on a new deal with Hartlepool United keeping him with the club until 2024. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Crawford has been one of Pools’ key players since Lee’s appointment in early December having featured regularly in the time since.

And Crawford, who arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium from Notts County in 2020, believes his new contract will allow him to repay the faith shown in him by Lee over the second half of the season after admitting a consistent run of games in the team has been key to unlocking some of his potential.

“I’m absolutely delighted [to sign a new contract]. It was an easy decision for me,” Crawford told The Mail.

“The gaffer has been great since he came in for me. I’ve had a run of games and been able to show what I can do so long may it continue.

Tom Crawford celebrates after scoring to level the score at 1-1 during the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He demands off everyone. Everyone knows what they should be doing, especially me.

“But hopefully working with the gaffer I can add to my assists and goals like I did today and push on.

“I’ve been given a chance. You can only do that when you get given a chance. He’s put a lot of faith in me so I’m hoping to repay him.”

Crawford made a start on repaying that faith after his fine assist helped earn Pools a good point against Forest Green, a point which rubber stamps their place in League Two for next season.

And with just five games remaining, Crawford believes Pools can play with freedom as they look to build some momentum ahead of next year.

“Yeah it wasn’t bad to be fair,” Crawford said of his assist.

“I try and find Boges as much as I can to be fair because he’s good at finishing in the box and he can do what he does so I look for him every time and it worked.

“They’re a good side. They’re top of the league for a reason and they play good football, you saw that in the second half.

“But we came here to be a problem for them and cause them an issue and I thought we did that first half.

“We had chances, I had a chance - I probably should have done better with it. But we kept going until the end and Boges got his goal.