Crawford has been missing for the last month after it was confirmed the 23-year-old was suffering with an ankle problem, which he has now revealed has been present for over seven months.

Crawford has made 15 appearances for Hartlepool this season as he pushed himself through the pain barrier before both the club, and player, decided it was the right time for him to receive the required surgery on his ankle.

And Crawford has confessed the operation was a success, with the midfielder likely to be missing until the back end of the season as a result.

Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford has delivered a message to supporters following his ankle injury. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“I have had an ongoing issue with my ankle for over seven months, which began towards the end of last season,” Crawford wrote on social media.

“I initially tried to continue to play through the pain and had it injected to be able to get through games but I just haven’t felt right in myself.

“After having it scanned a few months back, and seeing a specialist, it unfortunately required surgery.

“The operation was quick and successful and now it’s time for recovery.”

Crawford went on to thank Hartlepool fans for their messages of support: “Thank you for all the messages - hopefully be back on the pitch in no time.”