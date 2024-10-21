"Personally, I believe that we can still do it and I think that's the best way to approach it.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes believes Pools are still capable of challenging for promotion this season.

Pools were tipped as potential contenders before the start of the campaign following an impressive summer of recruitment.

Manager Darren Sarll, who had led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs prior to his appointment in April, hailed the Pools squad as among the best he'd ever worked with and was bullish about his side's promotion prospects.

Pools took seven points from the first nine available and kept three successive clean sheets but it wasn't long before things started to go wrong for Sarll and his side.

Parkes is still confident Pools can challenge for promotion despite their disappointing start to the season.

Sarll dropped both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last season, as Pools went almost seven hours without a home goal and failed to win any of their opening six matches at the Prestige Group Stadium.

At the other end of the pitch, a defence which looked so solid at the start of the season became more and more disjointed as the pressure piled on Pools and, in particular, Sarll.

Supporters started to call for the manager's dismissal and Sarll hit back, accusing fans of an unacceptable level of "personal abuse".

With Sarll at loggerheads with the supporters, it became increasingly clear that his side's faltering fortunes were not about to turn around while he remained at the helm and he was sacked with Pools languishing in the bottom half of the National League table.

Parkes, who played 14 of the 15 games under Sarll, was one of a number of players who looked back to his best during Saturday's draw with Maidenhead.

While a succession of managers have proven just how difficult life in the Pools hot seat can be, whoever does take over next will inherit a squad with plenty of potential while the fan base remains one of the division's most dedicated.

Pools will need to string a run of results together sooner rather than later but they are only six points outside the play-offs and are not altogether out of the promotion picture just yet.

Parkes believes Pools have what it takes to turn things around and the experienced defender is confident his side could still upset the promotion party despite their disappointing start.

"We're 14 games into the season, there's still so much time to go," he said.

"There's a lot of points still to pick up.

"Personally, I believe that we can still do it and I think that's the best way to approach it.

"We have to be confident, we have to believe in the talent and depth we've got in the squad.

"Our squad is strong. We've got lads who can change games.

"We've just to keep going and build on the point we got at Maidenhead.

"We'll take each game as it comes and we don't need to look too far ahead of ourselves.

"We've been on a sticky run but we've got to try and change that."