Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Together with fellow new recruit Luke Waterfall, the 32-year-old has transformed Pools' defensive fortunes and was outstanding once again as he helped his side to a third successive home clean sheet - that after managing just one in the previous 14 months.

The former Bristol Rovers man announced himself at the other end at the weekend as he headed home the second goal with four minutes of normal time remaining to make sure Pools secured back-to-back home wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the experienced defender admitted he was pleased to get off the mark in the North East.

"I'm very happy," he said.

"Fortunately today, I managed to get on the end of one and it's looped in and gone in.