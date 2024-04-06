Tom Parkes delighted to get off the mark as defender scores first goal for new club as Hartlepool United beat Aldershot Town 2-0
Together with fellow new recruit Luke Waterfall, the 32-year-old has transformed Pools' defensive fortunes and was outstanding once again as he helped his side to a third successive home clean sheet - that after managing just one in the previous 14 months.
The former Bristol Rovers man announced himself at the other end at the weekend as he headed home the second goal with four minutes of normal time remaining to make sure Pools secured back-to-back home wins.
And the experienced defender admitted he was pleased to get off the mark in the North East.
"I'm very happy," he said.
"Fortunately today, I managed to get on the end of one and it's looped in and gone in.
"The main thing is three points, two goals and a clean sheet."